Forgotten Star Brewing 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55421

Forgotten Star Brewing's Oktoberfest is back and better than ever. They have a huge lineup of local music from polka to hip-hop, food trucks, carnival games, bingo, trivia, a petting zoo, and their Oktoberfest Marzen beer. 

Friday's performers include The Elk River German Band, NUR-D and The Cactus Blossoms.

Saturday will see performances by Dale Dahmen and the Polka Beats, The Jolly Huntsman, Bluehound, Mike Kota, Landon Conrath, Glow Mechanics, and Show Me Your Hits.

