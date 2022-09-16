Forgotten Star Brewing's Oktoberfest is back and better than ever. They have a huge lineup of local music from polka to hip-hop, food trucks, carnival games, bingo, trivia, a petting zoo, and their Oktoberfest Marzen beer.

Friday's performers include The Elk River German Band, NUR-D and The Cactus Blossoms.

Saturday will see performances by Dale Dahmen and the Polka Beats, The Jolly Huntsman, Bluehound, Mike Kota, Landon Conrath, Glow Mechanics, and Show Me Your Hits.