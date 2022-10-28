October Star Party
The Bell Museum welcomes guests to their October Star Party -- a night devoted to the sun, moon, and stars.
Bell Museum 2088 Larpenteur Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55113
Interested in the bright lights floating around in the night sky? The Bell Museum's October Star Party is the perfect place to get your fill of everything outer space. The museum will have telescopes available for use on their roof deck, offer guided tours of the constellations, and have lots of hands-on activities inside the museum's doors.