Join local hip-hop artist Nur-D at First Ave on August 19 at 7:00 p.m. to celebrate the release of his latest album, "HVN" with Sean Anonymous, Ka Lia Universe, Bayo and Mickey Breeze.

18+ show with valid government ID. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Show starts at 8:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased prior to the show ($15) or at the door the night of the show ($20).