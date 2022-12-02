North Pole Express
Celebrate the holiday season with the annual fundraiser for Friends of the 261 at the Union Depot.
Union Depot 214 4th St. E., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
The North Pole Express is the largest, yearly fundraiser for Friends of the 261, a company housing the Milwaukee Road #261 steam locomotive and the Milwaukee Road #32A. A ticket to The North Pole Express will offer a ride on one of the historic trains during the holiday event. Accompanied by the train crew, Santa, and all of his elves, this holiday event is sure to become a family tradition for years to come.