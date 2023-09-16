Nicole Byer, actress, comedian, writer, author and podcaster, is perhaps most well-known as the host of Netflix’s Emmy nominated competition baking series “Nailed It!,” which has gained a cult following of viewers since its premiere on the streaming platform in 2018. In 2020, she made history by becoming the first Black woman ever to be nominated in the category of “Outstanding Host for A Reality or Competition Program” and was nominated again in 2021 and 2022. Byer can currently be seen in her debut solo stand-up special for Netflix Nicole Byer: Big Beautiful Weirdo and the NBC comedy “Grand Crew."