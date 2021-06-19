Nick Offerman at the Orpheum Theatre

Nick Offerman will perform his standup show "All Rise" as part of the MPLS Comedy Festival June 19, 2021. Offerman is best known for his character Ron Swanson on NBC’s hit comedy series Parks & Recreation and his woodworking skills. The original show has been rescheduled from June 17 and original tickets will hold for the new date of June 19. The performance begins at 7 p.m.