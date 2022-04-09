Theater Mu's New Eyes festival is a series of staged readings of new works from Asian American playwrights.

For this year's festival, the presenting playwrights are artist-in-residence Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay, Katie Ka Vang, composer Melissa Li, and Keiko Green, an inaugural Mu Tang Clan member from this past year.

Staged readings are a form of bare-bones theater, without sets or costumes. The actors read from scripts and participate in minimal stage movement to determine the effectiveness of the actions and dialogue. At the end, audiences can contribute their feedback.