NE Minneapolis Neighborhood Makers Market and Bar Hop
to
Various Locations Minneapolis, Minnesota ,
Join the NE Minneapolis neighborhood for a makers market and bar hop on Sept. 17 at 12:00 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring goods from 48 local makers and brews from four different breweries!
Locations include Tattersall Distilling, 612Brew, Able Seedhouse + Brewery, and Indeed Brewing Co.
Location addresses:
Tattersall Distilling
1620 NE Central Ave #150, Minneapolis, MN 55413
612Brew
945 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Able Seedhouse + Brewery
1121 Quincy St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Indeed Brewing Co.
711 NE 15th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55413