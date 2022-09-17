NE Minneapolis Neighborhood Makers Market and Bar Hop

Join the NE Minneapolis neighborhood for a makers market and bar hop on Sept. 17 at 12:00 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring goods from 48 local makers and brews from four different breweries!

Locations include Tattersall Distilling, 612Brew, Able Seedhouse + Brewery, and Indeed Brewing Co.

Location addresses:

Tattersall Distilling

1620 NE Central Ave #150, Minneapolis, MN 55413

612Brew

945 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Able Seedhouse + Brewery

1121 Quincy St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Indeed Brewing Co.

711 NE 15th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55413