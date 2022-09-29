Artistry MN and the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge partner to host ‘Nature Interrupted,’ a solo art exhibition featuring the work of artist Erik Olson. For the exhibit, Olson uses quilted plastic waste to examine the effects of consumerism, mass consumption and unfettered capitalism on our waterways, wildlife and wilderness areas.

Join Erik Olson for an Artist's Talk on September 23 to meet the artist and get an in-depth explanation on the process that led to the exhibit. Final date of exhibition is October 23.