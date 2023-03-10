National Geographic Live: Symphony for our World
Orchestra Hall 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
When you combine National Geographic's intimate portrait's of life and an original score by EMMY and BAFTA-nominated Bleeding Fingers Music, you get Symphony for our World. Performed by the Minnesota Orchestra, this concert takes audiences on a journey that ventures from the depths of our seas to the highest heights of our skies in a powerful tribute to the beauty and wonders of our world.