In honor of their 29th annual National Cheesecake day, Muddy Paws will have 29 cheesecake flavors available to buy, including gluten-free and vegan options.

Pair that with food from Soul Lao Truck, Eggroll Queen, and Caribbean Tasty food trucks all while listening to music from Two Men and a Piano and Courtney Yasmineh and The American Band.

$1 from every slice sold goes to STEP: the St. Louis Park Emergency Program.