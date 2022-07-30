National Cheesecake Day
Muddy Paws's 29th Annual Cheesecake Day
to
Muddy Paws Cheesecake 7600 W. 27th St., Ste. B2, Saint Louis Park, Minnesota 55426
In honor of their 29th annual National Cheesecake day, Muddy Paws will have 29 cheesecake flavors available to buy, including gluten-free and vegan options.
Pair that with food from Soul Lao Truck, Eggroll Queen, and Caribbean Tasty food trucks all while listening to music from Two Men and a Piano and Courtney Yasmineh and The American Band.
$1 from every slice sold goes to STEP: the St. Louis Park Emergency Program.