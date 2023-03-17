Music From Around the Globe

In the Minnesota Orchestra's Young People Concert Series, Minnesota's award-winning orchestra will travel through the sounds of composers from all around the world and dive into why music was created in the first place – oftentimes stemming from dances like polkas or jigs, or nature's phenomenon. Reccomended for grades three through six, this concert will include African American idioms in Florence Price’s powerful Third Symphony, Norwegian elements in Edvard Grieg’s Morning Mood and, in Aleppo Songs, the Middle Eastern roots of Syrian-American composer Kareem Roustom.