Explore the connection between music and mindfulness with musicians from the Minnesota Orchestra and a mindfulness and wellbeing instructor at the University of Minnesota's Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality & Healing. Through multiple performances and engaging dialogue, Esther Seitz, a MN Orchestra cello player, Emily Switzer, a MN Orchestra violin player, and Mariann Johnson, the UMN mindfulness and wellbeing instructor, will lead the group to wellness through music.