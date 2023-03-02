Music and Mindfulness

Tickets are available here

Orchestra Hall 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Explore the connection between music and mindfulness with musicians from the Minnesota Orchestra and a mindfulness and wellbeing instructor at the University of Minnesota's Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality & Healing. Through multiple performances and engaging dialogue, Esther Seitz, a MN Orchestra cello player, Emily Switzer, a MN Orchestra violin player, and Mariann Johnson, the UMN mindfulness and wellbeing instructor, will lead the group to wellness through music.

Info

Orchestra Hall 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Concert, Wellness
Tickets are available here
Google Calendar - Music and Mindfulness - 2023-03-02 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Music and Mindfulness - 2023-03-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Music and Mindfulness - 2023-03-02 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Music and Mindfulness - 2023-03-02 18:00:00 ical