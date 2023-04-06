Murderers, Stalkers, and Psychos Movie Series

April at south Minneapolis's Parkway Theater is looking a little... Crazy. (Mwa–ha ha ha!) The '60s styled movie theater is hosting a month-long horror film extravaganza stacked with American Psycho, So I Married An Axe Murderer, Suspria, and The Cable Guy taking over the big screen. The theater is offering a $36 Murderers, Stalkers, and Psychos Movie Pass that grants entry to all of the movies, plus a complimentary bag of popcorn to snack on during each flick.