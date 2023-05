Many of us know MUNA from their ultra-viral song Silk Chiffon and their affiliation with Phoebe Bridgers. Repped by Phoebe’s label Saddest Factory (say it out loud for the full effect), they’ve become a force in the indie music scene. Now, they’re touring their self-titled album with opener Nova Twins. Doors 6 p.m., show 7p.m. Tickets start at $39.50.