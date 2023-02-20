Mpls.St.Paul Magazine Restaurant Week

The week you've been waiting for!

to

Looking for a delicious way to spend your winter? Look no further! Mpls.St.Paul Magazine's Winter Restaurant Week is here, from February 20th - 26th! Some of the Twin Cities finest chefs will be dishing out mouth-watering two and three course prix fixe meals at prices ranging from $15 to $45. With over 55 participating restaurants, there is something to please every taste and budget! Save the date and make your reservations! Sponsored by Tock, Society Insurance and Stella Artois

Info

Food & Drink, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine Event
to
Google Calendar - Mpls.St.Paul Magazine Restaurant Week - 2023-02-20 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mpls.St.Paul Magazine Restaurant Week - 2023-02-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mpls.St.Paul Magazine Restaurant Week - 2023-02-20 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mpls.St.Paul Magazine Restaurant Week - 2023-02-20 00:00:00 ical