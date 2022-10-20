Moscow Moscow Moscow

Ever since their brother Andre gambled away the family fortune, Olga, Masha, and Irina have been doomed to the boredom of the Russian countryside. One day soon, they hope, they’ll return home to Moscow and live the exciting lives they were always meant to have. When the military comes to town, bringing with them variety, entertainment, and a whole lot of chaos, Moscow feels closer than ever, and it seems the sisters’ luck is about to change.