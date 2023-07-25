MOA Takeover @ Lululemon Fuel Space

to

Mall of America I-494 & Hwy. 77, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425

As a part of their summer takeover, the Mall of America is taking over Lululemon Fuel Space! Customers who show up using the app are eligible to get a drink, 100% free! The first 32 customers can get a free drip coffee, the first 90 can get a free medium iced latte (vanilla or plain, with regular or alternative milk,) and the first 110 can get a free medium dreamsicle smoothie! Offer valid while supplies last.

Info

Interior of Mall of America in Bloomington, MN
Mall of America I-494 & Hwy. 77, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425
Food & Drink
952-883-8800
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - MOA Takeover @ Lululemon Fuel Space - 2023-07-25 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - MOA Takeover @ Lululemon Fuel Space - 2023-07-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - MOA Takeover @ Lululemon Fuel Space - 2023-07-25 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - MOA Takeover @ Lululemon Fuel Space - 2023-07-25 10:00:00 ical