MOA Takeover @ Lululemon Fuel Space

As a part of their summer takeover, the Mall of America is taking over Lululemon Fuel Space! Customers who show up using the app are eligible to get a drink, 100% free! The first 32 customers can get a free drip coffee, the first 90 can get a free medium iced latte (vanilla or plain, with regular or alternative milk,) and the first 110 can get a free medium dreamsicle smoothie! Offer valid while supplies last.