For the Hook & Ladder Theater's Give to the Max Day, they'll host a number of livestream performances from this summer's best Hook Streams. Tune in to hear music from Charlie Parr, Davina & The Vagabonds, Mae Simpson, New Primitives, Frogleg, The Shackletons, Big George Jackson, Mary Cutrufello, Lewiee Blaze, Sarah Morris, and The Jones Gang.