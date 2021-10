Be The Cowboy, the most recent of Mitski's five albums, received widespread critical acclaim in 2018. After a hiatus, she's back with a tour and daring new music. Dynamic NYC-based group, MICHELLE, will play an opening set. Shows at First Avenue-affiliated venues require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test for entry. Tickets are $29.50 and doors open at 7 p.m.