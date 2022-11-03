Minnesota's Best
Join in an evening of all of the best's that Minnesota has to offer, an event put on by the Star Tribune, and hosted at Orchestra Hall.
Orchestra Hall 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Have the opportunity to dive into all of the best's that Minnesota has to offer at the second annual Minnesota's Best event. Stacked with tons of curated MN experiences, food sampling opportunities, and music to groove the evening away with, this event hosted by the Star Tribune and located at Orchestra Hall will bring the best-of-the-best of MN to one event.