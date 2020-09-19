Minnesota Renaissance Festival on Parade
Minnesota Renaissance Festival 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee, Minnesota 55379
For the first time ever, the Minnesota Renaissance Festival will be structured as a parade. This 2.5 mile route will take people through the grounds and feature all the same fun, food, and games the festival usually does - all while keeping people safe and socially-distanced. Join the festivities every weekend from September 19 through October 4. Tickets will be $20 per car and are on sale now.