Minnesota Ice Maze 2023

Get lost in a half mile of frozen twist and turns at one of Minnesota's most-loved winter traditions – the Ice Maze.

to

Tickets are available here

Viking Lakes 2685 Vikings Cir, Eagan, Minnesota 55121

A maze made out of one million pounds of ice that twists and turns around in circles for a half of a mile? Count us in. Minnesota's Ice Maze may be returning for the 2023 season in a new location, but it's stacked with just as many winter festivities as past years. Located at Viking Lakes in Eagan, the fully-lit ice maze includes ice thrones, inflatables, fire pits, hot cocoa, s'mores, an ice bar, scavenger hunts, and weekend themed nights.   

Info

Viking Lakes 2685 Vikings Cir, Eagan, Minnesota 55121
Tickets are available here
to
Google Calendar - Minnesota Ice Maze 2023 - 2023-01-06 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Minnesota Ice Maze 2023 - 2023-01-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Minnesota Ice Maze 2023 - 2023-01-06 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Minnesota Ice Maze 2023 - 2023-01-06 00:00:00 ical