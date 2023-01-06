Minnesota Ice Maze 2023

A maze made out of one million pounds of ice that twists and turns around in circles for a half of a mile? Count us in. Minnesota's Ice Maze may be returning for the 2023 season in a new location, but it's stacked with just as many winter festivities as past years. Located at Viking Lakes in Eagan, the fully-lit ice maze includes ice thrones, inflatables, fire pits, hot cocoa, s'mores, an ice bar, scavenger hunts, and weekend themed nights.