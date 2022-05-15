Minnesota Bridal & Wedding Expo
A "pre-wedding shower"
St. Paul RiverCentre 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., Ste. 502, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
It takes a village to plan the perfect wedding, that's where the MN Bridal & Wedding Expo comes in. There will be a huge selection of wedding professionals to help you with all your decisions from before and after the big night. There are bachelor/bachelorette party specialists, accessories, DJs, dance lessons, wedding cakes, photographers and more!
There will also be great cash prizes and give aways throughout the expo.