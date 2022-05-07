Minnehaha Creek Duck Race

Field Regina Northrop Neighborhood Group (FRNNG) is sponsoring its 2nd annual duck race. The race begins just beyond the Bloomington Avenue Bridge & Minnehaha Parkway and ends at the Cedar Avenue Bridge once all the ducks have floated downstream to complete the race.

There will be food trucks and stage performances on the creek green by Jolly Pop and the Aztec Dancers, The Minneapolis Fire Department will be around for children and adults to talk to firefighters, raffle prizes and more!