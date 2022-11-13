Minneapolis Vintage Market
Minneapolis Vintage Market returns to the Machine Shop for their November market.
to
Machine Shop 300 SE 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Whether you're hoping to start some early holiday shopping or hoping to score a new vintage fashion piece, the Minneapolis Vintage Market offers a little something for everyone. With two floors of vintage goods for sale, a pop-up by the Get Down Coffee Co., a food truck, tunes being spun by DJ Buster Baxter, and the Machine Shop's bar open for beverage purchases, why wouldn't you stop by?