Minneapolis Vintage Market at Machine Shop
to
Machine Shop 300 S.E. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Looking for two floors of vintage goods from local vendors? Look no further than the Minneapolis Vintage Market at Machine Shop. The industrial space hosts the market monthly and early bird ticket buyers get early access to all the vintage finds, plus a complementary beverage from Edina Coffee Roasters. Don't fret without that early ticket though, coffee will still be available to purchase and the market is open until 4.