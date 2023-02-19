Minneapolis Vintage Market at Machine Shop

to

Machine Shop 300 S.E. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414

Looking for two floors of vintage goods from local vendors? Look no further than the Minneapolis Vintage Market at Machine Shop. The industrial space hosts the market monthly and early bird ticket buyers get early access to all the vintage finds, plus a complementary beverage from Edina Coffee Roasters. Don't fret without that early ticket though, coffee will still be available to purchase and the market is open until 4. 

Info

Machine Shop 300 S.E. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Market, Shopping Event
to
Google Calendar - Minneapolis Vintage Market at Machine Shop - 2023-02-19 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Minneapolis Vintage Market at Machine Shop - 2023-02-19 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Minneapolis Vintage Market at Machine Shop - 2023-02-19 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Minneapolis Vintage Market at Machine Shop - 2023-02-19 11:00:00 ical