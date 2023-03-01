Minneapolis Home and Garden Show
to
Minneapolis Convention Center 1301 2nd Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Check out the latest in home and garden designs at this year's Minneapolis Home and Garden Show. Tickets can be purchased the day of the tour.
Dates and hours:
Wednesday, March 1: 12:00pm - 8:00pm
Thursday, March 2: 12:00pm - 8:00pm
Friday, March 3: 10:00am - 8:00pm
Saturday, March 4: 10:00am - 8:00pm
Sunday, March 5: 10:00am - 6:00pm
Ticket prices:
Adults (At the door) $14.00
Adults (Online) $12.00
Children Ages 6 - 12 $4.00
Children Ages 5 & Under FREE