Check out the latest in home and garden designs at this year's Minneapolis Home and Garden Show. Tickets can be purchased the day of the tour.

Dates and hours:

Wednesday, March 1: 12:00pm - 8:00pm

Thursday, March 2: 12:00pm - 8:00pm

Friday, March 3: 10:00am - 8:00pm

Saturday, March 4: 10:00am - 8:00pm

Sunday, March 5: 10:00am - 6:00pm

Ticket prices:

Adults (At the door) $14.00

Adults (Online) $12.00

Children Ages 6 - 12 $4.00

Children Ages 5 & Under FREE