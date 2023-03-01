Minneapolis Home and Garden Show

to

Minneapolis Convention Center 1301 2nd Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Check out the latest in home and garden designs at this year's Minneapolis Home and Garden Show. Tickets can be purchased the day of the tour. 

Dates and hours:

Wednesday, March 1:               12:00pm - 8:00pm

Thursday, March 2:                   12:00pm - 8:00pm

Friday, March 3:                        10:00am - 8:00pm

Saturday, March 4:                    10:00am - 8:00pm

Sunday, March 5:                      10:00am - 6:00pm

Ticket prices:

Adults (At the door) $14.00

Adults (Online)  $12.00

Children Ages 6 - 12  $4.00

Children Ages 5 & Under  FREE

Info

Minneapolis Convention Center 1301 2nd Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Special Events
612.209.4593
to
Google Calendar - Minneapolis Home and Garden Show - 2023-03-01 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Minneapolis Home and Garden Show - 2023-03-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Minneapolis Home and Garden Show - 2023-03-01 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Minneapolis Home and Garden Show - 2023-03-01 00:00:00 ical