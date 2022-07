Minnehaha Falls Art Fair hours will be 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.

The event will feature between 100-150 artist booths, along with music, crafts, food, and more.