Miloe's "Gaps" EP Release Show
Twin Cities indie music sensation, Miloe, makes his way to the Fine Line Music Cafe on October 27 to celebrate the release of his "Gaps" EP.
Fine Line Music Cafe 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
After a year of headlining concerts, supporting tours, and music releases, Miloe makes his way to the Fine Line to celebrate and perform his second EP release, "Gaps." With support from local musicians Ricki Monique and RIOTGRRRLDARKO, this show offers a little music for everyone. This is an 18+ event.