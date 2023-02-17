Midwinter Folk Festival Kick-Off Concert

The American Swedish Institute's annual Midwinter Folk Festival is returning in 2023, and a nyckelharpa – Sweden's national instrument – concert is kicking off the festivities. Alyssa Rodriquez will be leading the concert, and her skills have led her to study playing the nyckelharpa at Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, Finland alongside several other master Swedish folk musicians, including Olov Johansson and Emilia Amper. Tickets cost $30.