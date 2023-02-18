Midwinter Folk Festival
The American Swedish Institute's art and music festival is returning for a day filled with strings, pop-ups, and jam sessions.
to
American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
ASI's art and music festival is returning for a family-fun day filled with musical fun. This celebration of strings will include tons of pop-up concerts, workshops, jam-sessions, and plenty of opportunity for everyone in the family to jump in for some playing. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Tickets cost $50.