Mia x Epimonia x Denimani: One World

In honor of Refugee Awareness Month the Mia is partnering with local fashion designer Epimonia and artist Denimani to host a pop-up experience to support refugees.

Epimonia and Denimani collaborated on the products for the pop-up, drawing on their own experiences as refugees to tell a story of migration and identity. Products are made from discarded life jackets worn by refugees overseas.

All proceeds of the sale go to the Karen Organization of Minnesota, an org on a mission to enhance the quality of life for all refugees from Burma in Minnesota.