Mia Virtual Family Day: Women Weaving Love and Strength

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota

Mia is celebrating Women's History Month with a virtual family day of reflecting on women in your own life. Activities include songs and stories by Give Get Sistet and Beverly Cottman and textile and basket exploration of women-made works within the museum's own collection, followed by a kid-friendly weaving project. Artist Totes are available for pickup at the 3rd Ave entrance with materials that complement the days activities but are not required.

Info

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
Art, Museums And Galleries
888-642-2787
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Mia Virtual Family Day: Women Weaving Love and Strength - 2021-03-14 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mia Virtual Family Day: Women Weaving Love and Strength - 2021-03-14 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mia Virtual Family Day: Women Weaving Love and Strength - 2021-03-14 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mia Virtual Family Day: Women Weaving Love and Strength - 2021-03-14 11:00:00 ical