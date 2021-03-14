Mia Virtual Family Day: Women Weaving Love and Strength
Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
Mia is celebrating Women's History Month with a virtual family day of reflecting on women in your own life. Activities include songs and stories by Give Get Sistet and Beverly Cottman and textile and basket exploration of women-made works within the museum's own collection, followed by a kid-friendly weaving project. Artist Totes are available for pickup at the 3rd Ave entrance with materials that complement the days activities but are not required.