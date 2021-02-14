Mia Virtual Family Day: Black is Beautiful

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota

To celebrate Black History Month, the Mia is educating families on Black artists, their works, and their resilience this February for its Virtual Family Day. Activities include creating portraits of inspiring people borrowing techniques from artists like Wadsworth Jarrell and Elizabeth Catlett, a shadow puppet show from Ty Chapman, and hearing stories of Black love from Nothando Zulu. Free artists totes will be available through the weekend with materials to complement the activities. 

Info

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
Art, Museums And Galleries, Special Events
888-642-2787
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Mia Virtual Family Day: Black is Beautiful - 2021-02-14 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mia Virtual Family Day: Black is Beautiful - 2021-02-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mia Virtual Family Day: Black is Beautiful - 2021-02-14 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mia Virtual Family Day: Black is Beautiful - 2021-02-14 10:00:00 ical