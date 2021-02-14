Mia Virtual Family Day: Black is Beautiful
Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
To celebrate Black History Month, the Mia is educating families on Black artists, their works, and their resilience this February for its Virtual Family Day. Activities include creating portraits of inspiring people borrowing techniques from artists like Wadsworth Jarrell and Elizabeth Catlett, a shadow puppet show from Ty Chapman, and hearing stories of Black love from Nothando Zulu. Free artists totes will be available through the weekend with materials to complement the activities.