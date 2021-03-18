Mia Virtual Curator Talk: “Before Vaccines: Art and the Plague in Italy” with Rachel McGarry
to
Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
Mia is hosting a virtual curator talk with Rachel McGarry on historical pandemics and the art that followed. The conversation will focus on plagues in Italy from 1575-76 and 1630-31 as well as the artistic commemorations that were created as a tribute to lives lost. RSVP by phone or register online, the event will take place via Zoom.
Info
Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
Art, Lecture/Discussion, Museums And Galleries