Mia Virtual Curator Talk: “Before Vaccines: Art and the Plague in Italy” with Rachel McGarry

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota

Mia is hosting a virtual curator talk with Rachel McGarry on historical pandemics and the art that followed. The conversation will focus on plagues in Italy from 1575-76 and 1630-31 as well as the artistic commemorations that were created as a tribute to lives lost. RSVP by phone or register online, the event will take place via Zoom.

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
Art, Lecture/Discussion, Museums And Galleries
612-870-6323
