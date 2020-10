This year, Meritage will be celebrating their Oysterfest virtually. Kits will be available to take home and enjoy at a distance during the Zoom event. Participants will learn about different species of oysters, enjoy a virtual tour of an oyster farm, and a shuck-off competition. The event will also be recorded and available to enjoy in participants' own time. Packs will be available for pickup on October 10 between 10 am and 4 pm.