Memories of Elvis
The "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular" is making its way to Treasure Island with three artists journeying through Elvis's iconic career, starting in the '50s and ending in the Vegas years. Through recreations of some of Elvis's most iconic performances, extravagant costumes, and signature dance moves, "Memories of Elvis" is the next best thing to what it would have been like to see the king of rock n' roll, himself.