MCAD Art Sale 2022

MCAD celebrates the 25th year of selling affordable, appreciable artwork from the school's emerging artists with the return of the annual MCAD art fair. This year's collection of works for sale will include current students, recent alumni, and alumni from the past 25 years in celebration of the 25th anniversary. With thousands of one-of-a-kind pieces for sale from over eight different visual arts mediums, come prepared to find works from the up-and-coming artists around town that are not only creating what's new, but what's next.