Maya Hawke at Fine Line

The Stranger Things superstar also has a burgeoning music career, and she’s performing with BB Wisely on her Tactless Tour at Fine Line. Her 2022 album Moss is a folksy, alternative journey, following her debut pandemic album Blush. As the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, she was set up to be a talented actor, but her music is a venture into something different. Doors at 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Tickets are $22.50.

