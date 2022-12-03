Mary's Wondrous Body
Mary Toft, the woman who captivated medical professionals in 1726 by purportedly giving birth to rabbits, has made her way into a brand-new musical written and directed by Madeline Wall at the Elision Playhouse.
Elision Playhouse 6105 N 42nd Ave, Crystal, Minnesota 55422
Yep, you read that right. Mary Toft is a woman who dumbfounded medical professionals by supposedly giving birth the rabbits in 1726, and her story has been turned into a musical for all to enjoy. In the show, Mary steps into the current day to tell her story in the best way she knows how – through laughter, singing, grieving, and (maybe?) telling the truth.