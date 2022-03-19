What better way to celebrate maple syrup season than with its favorite companion, pancakes. On March 19, there will be an all-you-can-eat breakfast of pancakes with maple syrup, sausage, pancake toppings, coffee and orange juice at MacMillan Auditorium.

For those with dietary restrictions, there will also be Gluten-Free pancakes and non-meat sausage options available.

If that's not enough, after your breakfast you can learn how maple syrup is made with the Arboretum Syrup Makers.