MapleFest
Celebrate maple syrup season with pancakes!
Minnesota Landscape Arboretum 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, Minnesota 55318
What better way to celebrate maple syrup season than with its favorite companion, pancakes. On March 19, there will be an all-you-can-eat breakfast of pancakes with maple syrup, sausage, pancake toppings, coffee and orange juice at MacMillan Auditorium.
For those with dietary restrictions, there will also be Gluten-Free pancakes and non-meat sausage options available.
If that's not enough, after your breakfast you can learn how maple syrup is made with the Arboretum Syrup Makers.