Making the Revolution Irresistible
The Loft Literary Center launches their new Narrative Power theme running through the next year with their Making the Revolution Irresistible event.
The Loft Literary Center 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
Welcoming their new Narrative Power theme expanding through all programs and events for the next year, The Loft Literary Center is hosting "Making the Revolution Irresistible" as a welcome. The event will include short readings by 2023 McKnight Artist Fellows in Poetry and Spoken Word: Douglas Kearney, Chavonn Shen, Khary Jackson, and Preeti Kaur Rajpal.