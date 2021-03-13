MacPhail Spotlight Series: The Shape of Waves

MacPhail Center for Music presents their Spotlight Series: The Shape of Waves. Featuring three artists, the virtual concert will follow three artists while showcasing their individual and contrasting artistry. Michael Cain will kick things off with the electro-acoustic composition Chromatopia, followed by Krysta "K. Raydio" Rayford's soul montage Faces, and Isaac Rohr's digital soundscapes gg_932. The three artists will come together for the final performance, Time Moves. The virtual concert is free to watch and will stream directly from the MacPhail website.