MacPhail Spotlight Series: The Shape of Waves

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota

MacPhail Center for Music presents their Spotlight Series: The Shape of Waves. Featuring three artists, the virtual concert will follow three artists while showcasing their individual and contrasting artistry. Michael Cain will kick things off with the electro-acoustic composition Chromatopia, followed by Krysta "K. Raydio" Rayford's soul montage Faces, and Isaac Rohr's digital soundscapes gg_932. The three artists will come together for the final performance, Time Moves. The virtual concert is free to watch and will stream directly from the MacPhail website.

Art, Concert, Live Music
612-321-0100
