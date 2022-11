You’ve heard about it. You’ve laughed about it. Now it’s time to try it. Don’t miss this seasonal event featuring lutfisk, traditional Scandinavian side dishes, and live music from the McNordiques.

A seemingly unconventional choice for an entrée to many, lutfisk is a familiar meal in the hearts and minds of many in Minnesotan and the Nordic region. Who’s to say you won’t add it to your own menu after this?