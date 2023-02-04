Luminary Loppet 2023

The most magical event of the winter season, the Luminary Loppet, is back for 2023. Walk, snowshow, or ski on the candlelit trail across the Lake of the Isles. Enjoy hot chocolate and other refreshments at tents set up across the lake and make your way to the Luminary Party for food trucks, beer and music.

The Loppet Foundation's largest fundraiser of the year, the Luminary Loppet supports their year-round outdoor programming in the Minneapolis area.