Lumberjacks in Love at Lyric Arts

It's 1912 and lumberjacks Minnesota Slim, Muskrat, Dirty Bob, Moonlight, and The Kid live in a state of manly bliss at Haywire Lumber Camp in northern Wisconsin, 200 miles from the nearest woman. Entertainment is found through rejoicing (or complaining) about their bachelor status, taking weekly baths, and practicing their social dancing. However, when Slim accidentally orders himself a mail-order bride named Rose, their simple, shanty lives are turned upside down. Rose's arrival pushes the camp further into chaos, and soon every single lumberjack has to come to terms with what they really want and who they truly are.