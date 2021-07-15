Lowertown Sounds Jul 15, 2021 6:00 PM Mears Park 221 E 5th St. , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101 July 9, 2021 8:29 AM Back to Search Results Info LocationMears Park 221 E 5th St. , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101 Event Type Concert WebsiteVisit Event Website Date & Time Jul 15, 2021 6:00 PM + Choose your calendar: Google Yahoo Outlook ical Jul 22, 2021 6:00 PM + Choose your calendar: Google Yahoo Outlook ical Jul 29, 2021 6:00 PM + Choose your calendar: Google Yahoo Outlook ical Aug 5, 2021 6:00 PM + Choose your calendar: Google Yahoo Outlook ical Aug 12, 2021 6:00 PM + Choose your calendar: Google Yahoo Outlook ical Previous Next