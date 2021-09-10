Low album-release show at Square Lake Festival

The Square Lake Film Festival puts on music performances and film screenings at their outdoor venue near Stillwater, Minnesota. This year, they present Low's album release show for HEY WHAT, the legendary local band's 13th full length album in 27 years. Low will be joined by Gaelynn Lea on Friday, and Joe Rainey Sr. on Saturday. Tickets are $40 and the show is rain or shine. Masks required.