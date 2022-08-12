Lord Huron at Surly Brewing Festival Field

The band behind the record charting hit "The Night We Met" is taking the Surly Brewing Festival Field stage this August. American indie band Lord Huron emerged in the early 2010s, bringing together an expansive and dynamic blend of folk, rock, pop, and threads of Americana. After "The Night We Met" got a high-profile spot in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why in 2017, the band was signed to Republic Records. Lord Huron's major-label debut, Vide Noir, hit streaming services in 2018, reaching the number ten spot on the Billboard 200 chart. They will be touring with their newest album Long Lost.